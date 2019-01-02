A curation of articles, essays, book reviews and interviews on critical geographical concerns.
If there is something to be cared for in this renewed space of emergency, that thing is not just at the level of individual practice or help the ‘collective,’ but concerns imagining an undisciplined politics of inhabitation, that is, a politics that finds in limited control and circulations ways to counter-do austere fixtures.
Bioterity is not found only in the intimate biology of the self, and in one’s own essential incapacity to deal with these dynamics of genetics and infection, but also in the circulatory regimes between those intimacies and other wider ecologies.
During the unprecedented crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, the editorial collective at Society & Space has made the decision to 'press pause' on our normal working practices. We believe that to continue as usual right now would be untenable and unethical.
In a time where higher education and academic scholarship have become increasingly inaccessible, the site’s aim is to create a forum for scholarly and activist writing that is free and publicly accessible in both content and form.
